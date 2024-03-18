Focus Gaming News Asia Pacific | East Asia | Business

Macau casinos urged to upgrade monitoring systems

03/18/24

Macau’s gaming regulator is urging casinos to adopt smart tables and other tech upgrades.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has urged casino operators to upgrade their monitoring systems. At a meeting with gaming operators, the DICJ highlighted the installation of smart gaming tables as a key component in improving casino operation efficiency and management. 

The gaming regulator also discussed the development of e-governance and potential collaborations in technology, including smart policing and surveillance systems.  A week ago, Goldman Sachs reported that all six casino operators in Macau were planning to install RFID (radio frequency identification) tables in the coming months.

