Angel Group to develop US$130m factory in Macau

The new factory will be dedicated to manufacturing and supplying playing cards, smart gaming tables and other equipment.

Macau.- Angel Group, a Japanese playing card and casino supplies manufacturer, has announced the development of a new factory in Macau. It will produce playing cards as well as smart gaming tables and other equipment for the casino businesses.

The company intends to invest US$130m in the factory, which will cover a floor area of 25,000 square metres and will be located in the Concordia Industrial Park in Coloane. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Yasushi Shigeta, chairman and chief executive officer of Angel Group, said: “The completion of this factory has been a dream of Angel for many years and is proof of Angel’s deep commitment to Macau and its future.”

The Angel Group is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The company was founded in 1949 and initially manufactured and sold playing cards in the domestic retail market. It obtained its first casino supply licence in 1999 and developed pre-shuffled cards. It has since established subsidiaries in markets such as Macau, Las Vegas, and Singapore. In Macau, Angel Group employs around 60 staff, 90 per cent of whom are local residents.

