Alvin Chau apologises for unpaid Suncity salaries

Chau is serving an 18-year prison sentence.

Macau.- Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, the former CEO of Suncity (now LET Group Holdings Ltd), has issued a handwritten letter to former employees to apologise for unpaid salaries. It comes after Chau was sentenced to 18 years in prison on January 18.

Earlier this year, concerns were raised by the Macau Gaming Industry Employees Home about some former Suncity staff not having received salaries and severance pay. Chau, who is currently serving his sentence at Coloane Prison, sent a letter to the former employees dated June 14 expressing an apology.

He reportedly wrote: “I just want to say sorry. I am unable to pay the salaries owed to the last group of 1,197 colleagues. If you have not yet registered with the Labour Affairs Bureau, please do so as soon as possible.”

He claimed he does not prioritise wealth accumulation and expressed his belief in justice and the existence of a just society.

Chau was tried for leading a criminal syndicate, engaging in illicit gambling activities, and committing fraud. This verdict was delivered two years after his high-profile arrest, which led to the closure of all VIP rooms operated by Sun City Gaming Promotion Company Limited. Suncity Group, once the largest junket operator in Macau, was wound up in December 2021.