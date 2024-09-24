Allegations of bribes to ex-PNP chief “purely gossip,” PAGCOR official apparently now says

Authorities are analysing whether to pursue a case against Raul Villanueva.

The Philippines.- Raul Villanueva, senior vice president for security at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), appears to have rowed back from his claim that a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) accepted bribes from offshore gaming operators. According to major general Leo Francisco, the head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) instructed to look into the allegations made during a senate hearing, Villanueva now says the comment was “purely gossip.”

Francisco told The Philippine News Agency: “What he said was [that] he was not referring to anybody and [that] these are just rumours among the intelligence community. But I told him, ‘Sir, the ex-chiefs of the PNP were concerned and this statement became a big concern and issue within the PNP.”

Francisco said the CIDG will no longer proceed with the investigation into Villanueva’s claim. He indicated that he would seek guidance regarding the possibility of pursuing a case against Villanueva. The Council of Chiefs had demanded a public apology from Villanueva if he could not prove his allegation.

Philippine senate hearing: senator Gatchalian backs increased PAOCC budget

Senator Win Gatchalian has called for an increase in the budget for the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) to enhance its operations against illegal offshore gaming operators. During a Senate hearing, Gatchalian praised the PAOCC for leading raids against offshore gaming operators but said: “Unfortunately, their manpower complement is not sufficient to sustain further operations.”

The senator emphasised the importance of the commission being able to properly enforce the upcoming ban on offshore gaming operations.

There are currently 41 licenced internet gaming licensees (IGLs), previously known as Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), operating in the country. However, PAGCOR has raised concerns that there may be up to 250 operators without licences that could be involved in criminal activities.