AGTech net revenue up 70.6% in Q3

Hong Kong.- The lottery service provider AGTech has reported that its third-quarter revenue grew 70.6 per cent year-on-year to HK$114.33m (US$14.56m). However, it posted a net loss of HK$43.96m (US$5.6m), more than tripling the HK$10.23m (US$1.3m) loss registered in the same period of 2021.

A strong performance was recorded in lottery hardware sales, which reached HK$44.35m (US$5.65m), an increase from HK$39.11m (US$4.9m) in the third quarter of 2021. Lottery distribution through physical channels and ancillary services reached HK$14.79m (US$1.88m), a rise from HK$9.49m (US$1.2m) registered the previous year.

Last September, AGTech Holdings acquired Macau Pass Holdings Ltd, the company which owns 99 per cent of Macau Pass, for HK778m (US$100m). Quarterly revenue from payment card services was HK$28.65m (US$3.6m). E-wallet services generated HK$11.05m (US$1.4m).