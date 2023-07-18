AGR welcomes Victoria’s new limits on pokies

The Alliance for Gambling Reform is calling on New South Wales take a similar path.

Australia.- The Alliance for Gambling Reform (AGR) has praised the Victorian government’s reforms for the electronic gambling industry. Tim Costello, chief advocate for the AGR said the introduction of mandatory carded play with load-up limits of AU$100 (US$68.31) was a crucial step in curbing gambling-related issues.

Costello said: “We still need to see all of the details, but this will go a long way towards minimising gambling harm in our community as well as reducing the huge amounts of dirty money being laundered through poker machines.”

Other new measures will see all venues with machines except Crown Casino mandated to close their gaming areas between 4am and 10am. Electronic gaming machines will be slowed down to a spin rate of three seconds per game.

Costello urged New South Wales to follow suit with a statewide commitment to a mandatory, pre-commitment cashless card. Authorities there have announced the creation of a panel to oversee the state government’s cashless gambling trial. It will be led by former New South Wales Liquor, Gaming and Racing commissioner Michael Foggo.