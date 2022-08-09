ACMA warns company for providing gaming products to illegal online casinos

It’s the first time that ACMA has taken action against a company for supplying software to illegal gambling operations.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has warned Proxous Advanced Solutions Limited (Proxous) after the regulator found the company’s gaming software was being used by 13 online casinos that were illegally targeting Australians.

An investigation found that Proxous breached the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 by knowingly participating in the provision of prohibited interactive gambling services to Australians by sub-licensing real-time gaming (RTG) branded software products used by these casinos.

It’s the first time that ACMA has taken action against a company for supplying software to illegal gambling operations. The illegal sites using Proxous software were named as:

Fair Go Casino,

Two Up Casino,

Free Spin,

BoVegas,

Uptown Pokies,

Uptown Aces,

Red Dog Casino,

Slots Empire,

Cherry Gold Casino,

Play Croco,

Aussie Play,

Ozwin Casino,

Reels Of Joy.

ACMA said the sites relied on RTG-branded software products to provide their online casino services, including to Australian customers. All of the sites had been found to be operating illegally in Australia. ACMA has taken action to block the services.

In July, the regulator ordered internet services providers to block access to 11 offshore gaming websites. The sites were operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. Since the ACMA made its first injunction request in November 2019, 555 illegal gambling sites have been blocked.

The regulator has recently announced its new national gambling self-exclusion register, Betstop, will be launched in the coming months. BetStop will allow people to register to be excluded from all Australian licenced online and phone wagering services. That includes those offering betting on horse racing and other sports. Exclusion periods will range from three months to permanent exclusion.

According to ACMA, interactive betting providers will be required to promote BetStop through their websites, apps and marketing. If a customer is registered, the provider must stop offering them services and must close their accounts.