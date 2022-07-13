ACMA orders blocks on 11 illegal offshore gambling websites

The ACMA has ordered Australian internet service providers to immediately block 11 illegal offshore gambling websites.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet services providers to block access to 11 offshore gaming websites. The sites were operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

The 11 offshore gambling websites are Pokie Island, Rich Palms, Lucky Tiger Casino, Megaslot, Bitkingz, Parimatchwin, Casino Rocket, Montecryptos, Cabarino, Jackpot Jill VIP and Robin Roo.

Since the ACMA made its first injunction request in November 2019, 555 illegal gambling sites have been blocked. ACMA says more than 170 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since it began enforcing new rules on illegal offshore gambling in 2017.

The regulator said that website blocking also provides a valuable opportunity to warn the public about illegal gambling services through messages that appear when trying to access the website.

ACMA has recently announced the launch of a new national gambling self-exclusion register. The register will allow people to exclude themselves from betting services for as little as three months or permanently.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “The register will provide an avenue for people who want help changing their gambling habits and will complement existing consumer protection measures.”