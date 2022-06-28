ACMA to launch new national gambling self-exclusion register

The regulator has revealed the register will cover licenced online and telephone betting services such as those that offer betting on horse racing and sports.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has announced the launch of a new national gambling self-exclusion register. The register will allow people to exclude themselves from betting services from as little as three months or permanently. The ACMA included the plan in its main objectives and priorities for the rest of the year and 2023.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “The register will provide an avenue for people who want help changing their gambling habits and will complement existing consumer protection measures.”

She added: “Once you choose to self-exclude, it will be an offence for a licensed wagering provider to open an account for you, take a bet from you or to market gambling services to you. The ACMA will be enforcing those rules.”

A few weeks ago, the ACMA told Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block an illegal gambling site called thepokies.net. Around 30,000 Australians visited the site each month and made payments are estimated to run into tens of millions of dollars.

ACMA says over 160 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since it started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.