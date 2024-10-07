ACMA says BetStop registrations reach 30,493

According to ACMA, 49 per cent of registrants were under the age of 30.

Around 40 per cent of registrants have decided to self-exclude for life.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has reported that 30,493 Australians have decided to self-exclude from all licensed online and phone wagering services since BetStop was launched last August. As of September 30, 23,182 people had active exclusions while 7,311 people had completed their self-exclusion or cancelled their exclusion early.

New South Wales tops the list of jurisdictions with the most registrants at 9,537 followed by Victoria with 8,193 and Queensland with 6,140. Northern Territory is the jurisdiction with least registrants at 496.

According to ACMA, 49 per cent of registrants were under the age of 30, 30 per cent were 31 to 40 and 12 per cent were 41 to 50. Some 39 per cent decided to self-exclude for life while an equal percentage chose to self-exclude from three months to two years.

BetStop covers all licensed Australian interactive wagering service providers, both online and telephone-based. Operators are prohibited from opening accounts or accepting bets for self-excluded people and from sending them promotional material. Operators must promote BetStop on their websites, apps and marketing materials.

Registrants can opt for self-exclusion periods ranging from a minimum of three months to life. Those already on state or territory self-exclusion registers are not automatically transferred to the national replacement.