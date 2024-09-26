New gambling measures in New South Wales see 93% compliance

L&GNSW inspectors visited 528 hotels and clubs across the state in July and August.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has reported 93 per cent compliance with new gambling measures. It said inspectors visited 528 hotels and clubs in the state in July and August to ensure that venues were adhering to new requirements to minimise gambling harm.

The majority of infringements discovered were related to ATM signage requirements.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director, Jane Lin, said: “Inspectors are focusing on Gaming Plans of Management to ensure they have the required content included, as well as testing that the policies and procedures in the plan are being adhered to.

“It’s important that venues not only have a plan prepared but ensure their staff are aware of the contents and are checking to make sure it is being complied with.”

Other reforms in the state include reducing the cash input limit for new electronic gaming machines, capping the number of gaming machine entitlements and banning political donations from gaming-involved clubs. There has also been a ban on external gambling signage and an expansion of a state-wide third-party exclusion register and cashless gaming trials. From January 1, 2025, ATMs must be situated outside of a five-meter radius of any entrance or exit of a gaming area in a hotel or club.