ACMA releases April – June report on interactive gambling actions

The regulator carried out 14 investigations, issued 15 formal warnings and blocked 50 websites.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has released a report on its actions concerning interactive gambling in the April to June 2024 period. The regulator conducted 514 inquiries, upholding 463.

The ACMA also completed 14 investigations into 15 gambling sites and found 17 breaches, 12 for providing a prohibited interactive gambling service to Australian customers, 4 for providing an unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service and one for advertising a prohibited and/or unlicensed regulated interactive gambling service.

The regulator reported 359 URLs to accredited family-friendly filter providers. It also blocked 50 websites. Most offered casino-style games such as blackjack, roulette, poker, and slots. Some also provided betting services without an Australian licence.

On May 22, the ACMA started a campaign to inform consumers about the ban on using credit cards and digital currency for deposits to licensed wagering operators, which became effective on June 11. The campaign ran until June 30 and provided links to information about the ban.

