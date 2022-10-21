ACMA raps two media outlets for broadcasting gambling ads

The Seven Network and Nine Network contravened gambling advertising rules by showing betting promotions during sporting events.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has found that two media outlets – Seven Network and Nine Network – breached advertising rules by showing betting promotions during sporting events.

An ACMA investigation found that Seven Network showed 49 betting promotions in its Olympics coverage in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide in July and August 2021. The media outlet was also ran gambling advertisements on its live streams from the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nine Network broadcast gambling ads during halftime in the NRL Finals on October 3, 2021, at 8.21pm. Under current rules, broadcasters must not air gambling advertising during or within five minutes of live sports broadcast between 5am and 8.30pm.

ACMA Chair Nerida O’Loughlin said: “These rules exist to address community concerns about excessive exposure to betting promotions. Both Seven and Nine are well aware that they have to keep these ads to certain times.

“Many families enjoy watching sport as a shared activity and parents worry that children exposed to these ads may normalise betting as a part of sport. It is disappointing that both networks have failed to meet their responsibilities on such high-profile sporting events.”

The ACMA has entered into court-enforceable agreements with Seven Network and Nine Network, requiring them to implement systems to avoid breaking the rules again and to retrain staff who schedule and broadcast gambling advertisements during sports programming. They must also track complaints and responses about gambling advertisements.

Additionally, Seven Network has been issued with a formal warning for its live stream breaches. Both networks must report back to the regulator on the training and the effectiveness of their new systems and practices, providing details of how they have resolved any issues.

The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs has recently launched an inquiry into online gambling and its impact on people with gambling problems. The committee said it will examine how to better target programs to address online problem gambling to reduce the potential exploitation of at-risk people and protect individuals, families and communities.

It will also analyse the quality of and access to online gambling education programmes and the appropriateness of gambling regulations in light of emerging technologies, payment options and products. The ACMA intends to make a submission to the inquiry given its regulatory responsibilities and experience.