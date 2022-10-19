ACMA orders blocks on more illegal gambling websites

The ACMA found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to more illegal offshore gambling websites, including Cloudbet and Las Atlantis. It found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Since the ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019, 619 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked. The regulator says over 180 illegal services have also pulled out of the Australian market since it started enforcing new illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.

The ACMA advised consumers that even if a service looks legitimate, it’s unlikely to offer customer protections, putting their money at risk.

In September, the regulator ordered internet service providers to block access to 15 offshore gaming websites. It also warned Proxous Advanced Solutions Limited (Proxous) after the regulator found the company’s gaming software was being used by 13 online casinos that were illegally targeting Australians.

ACMA to examine social casinos in 2022–23 research programme

The ACMA has released details of its 2022–23 research programme. Among the projects included is a project to look into the use of social casinos.

Social casino games are often free to play on mobile apps and aren’t classed as gambling because players don’t wager real money. However, most apps allow users to purchase virtual tokens, and there are concerns that social casino games could become a gateway for casual gamblers to real money gambling.

According to the regulator, the research “will examine the take up and usage of social casinos in Australia along with developments in international regulatory approaches.”