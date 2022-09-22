ACMA orders blocks on 15 illegal offshore gambling websites
The ACMA found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.
Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to 15 more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:
- Spin Oasis
- Fab Spins
- RB Carnival
- The GoGo Room
- Velvet Spin
- Zenith Slots
- Slots of Wins
- Latinbet24
- Hell Spin
- Sky Crown
- Blue Leo
- Wolf Winner
- Bizzo Casino
- Wabo88
- Ozbet88
The ACMA advised consumers that even if a service looks legitimate, it’s unlikely to have customer protections.
Since the ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019, 614 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked. A further 180 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since the regulator started enforcing new illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.
In August, the regulator ordered internet service providers to block access to six offshore gaming websites. It also warned Proxous Advanced Solutions Limited (Proxous) after the regulator found the company’s gaming software was being used by 13 online casinos that were illegally targeting Australians.