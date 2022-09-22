ACMA orders blocks on 15 illegal offshore gambling websites

Some 614 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked since November 2019.

The ACMA found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to 15 more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:

Spin Oasis

Fab Spins

RB Carnival

The GoGo Room

Velvet Spin

Zenith Slots

Slots of Wins

Latinbet24

Hell Spin

Sky Crown

Blue Leo

Wolf Winner

Bizzo Casino

Wabo88

Ozbet88

The ACMA advised consumers that even if a service looks legitimate, it’s unlikely to have customer protections.

Since the ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019, 614 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked. A further 180 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since the regulator started enforcing new illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.

In August, the regulator ordered internet service providers to block access to six offshore gaming websites. It also warned Proxous Advanced Solutions Limited (Proxous) after the regulator found the company’s gaming software was being used by 13 online casinos that were illegally targeting Australians.