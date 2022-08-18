ACMA orders blocks on 6 illegal offshore gambling websites

The sites were operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to six offshore gaming websites. The websites are Casino Moons, Winnerama, Extra Vegas, Win Paradise, LegitGamblingSites.com and Gamblers Lab.

ACMA says the sites were operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001. Since ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019, 568 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked. ACMA says more than 170 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since it began enforcing new rules on illegal offshore gambling in 2017.

The regulator is warning consumers that despite a service’s appearance, it may not have the necessary protections for their data and that they risk losing their money.

Earlier this month, the ACMA warned Proxous Advanced Solutions Limited (Proxous) after the regulator found the company’s gaming software was being used by 13 online casinos that were illegally targeting Australians. It’s the first time that ACMA has taken action against a company for supplying software to illegal gambling operations.

An investigation found that Proxous breached the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 by knowingly participating in the provision of prohibited interactive gambling services to Australians by sub-licensing real-time gaming (RTG) branded software products used by these casinos.

ACMA said the sites relied on RTG-branded software products to provide their online casino services, including to Australian customers. All of the sites had been found to be operating illegally in Australia. ACMA has taken action to block the services.

ACMA announces name for new national gambling self-exclusion register

The regulator has announced the name of its new national gambling self-exclusion register. The register will be called Betstop, and it will be launched in the coming months.

BetStop will allow people to register to be excluded from all Australian licenced online and phone wagering services. That includes those offering betting on horse racing and other sports. Exclusion periods will range from three months to permanent exclusion.

According to ACMA, interactive betting providers will be required to promote BetStop through their websites, apps and marketing. If a customer is registered, the provider must stop offering them services and must close their accounts.