ACMA orders blocks on 4 illegal offshore gambling websites

The ACMA found the sites to be operating in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has ordered internet service providers to block access to four more offshore gaming websites. The websites are:

Firefox Casino

Shazam Casino

Rich Prize

Heaps O Wins

There are now 723 websites on the regulator’s blocking list. ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019. Consumers are advised to verify whether a wagering service is licensed to operate in Australia by checking the ACMA register.

The regulator recently fined the Australian online sportsbook BetDeluxe AU$50,172 (US$34,400) for breaching rules intended to protect people from spam. It found that the company sent over 104,000 SMS without an unsubscribe function and more than 820,000 SMS that did not contain the sender’s contact details.

The text messages, sent between December 2021 and February 2022, promoted “cheeky punts” and VIP services for sports and racing. They also promoted bonus bets and money-back offers.