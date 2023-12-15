ACMA finds betting operators breaching rules with quick codes

All three operators have taken steps to ensure their use of Fast/Quick Codes complies with relevant interactive gambling rules.

The regulator found several Australian bookmakers using fast codes to facilitate in-play betting on sports.

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has found that Ladbrokes, Neds, bet365 and Sportsbet have breached interactive gambling rules by using ‘Fast/Quick Codes’ to facilitate in-play betting on sports matches.

In-play sports betting is prohibited under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001, except for limited cases such as phone betting. To qualify for the phone betting exception, customers must provide all necessary information through the phone call.

The operators of Ladbrokes and Neds (Entain), bet365 (Hillside) and Sportsbet (Sportsbet) provided a Fast/Quick code to a customer when they used the operator’s website or app to build an in-play wager. The code embedded the event, bet selection and bet type of a customer’s in-play wager. When the customer called the operator to place their bet over the phone, they quoted the Fast/Quick Code along with the bet amount and confirmed the bet.

The regulator found that the betting information had been communicated via the website or app, rather than wholly via the phone call as required for the phone betting exception to apply. All three operators have since taken steps to ensure their use of the codes complies with interactive gambling rules. Codes will be generated by the operator before the events commence, independent of a customer selecting that bet. They will be generic and the same for all customers. The ACMA has decided not to take enforcement action at this time.

