ACMA blocks more illegal offshore gambling websites

Australia.- The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has issued a request for Australian internet service providers (ISPs) to block illegal offshore gambling websites, including Crown Pokies and Play AUD. The sites have been flagged for non-compliance with the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

It’s the latest regular request from the regulator. Last month, it issued blocking orders against five services: Reef Reels, Royal Reels, Ricky Casino, Slots Gallery, and Slotastic. The regulator has blocked 823 websites since November 2019. It says over 210 illegal services have pulled out of the Australian market since it started enforcing rules against offshore sites in 2017.

The ACMA warned Australians who use illegal gambling services are not protected by Australian laws. It recently took action against a CS:GO skins site for targeting young players. It also fined Entain AU$13,320 for accepting illegal in-play bets during the LIV golf tournament in Bangkok in October 2022.