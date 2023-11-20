70th Macau Grand Prix sees record attendance

Each of Macau’s six casino operators contributed sponsorship of MOP20m.

The 70th edition of the Macau Grand Prix attracted 145,000 spectators.

Macau.- The 70th edition of the Macau Grand Prix attracted 145,000 spectators, according to Pun Weng Kun, president of the Sports Bureau. That beats the 2019 record of 86,000 attendees.

There was a peak attendance of 99,000 spectators on Thursday, while the main race on Sunday drew approximately 36,000. Officials emphasised positive outcomes for local businesses, hotels, catering and travel agencies. Each of Macau’s six casino operators contributed sponsorship of MOP20m (US$2.49m) for the annual event.

Macau’s Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) has recently reported that non-gaming spending by visitors reached MOP19.60bn (US$2.45bn) in the third quarter of the year. That’s a rise of 28.9 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019 and up 12.1 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms.

On a per capita basis, each tourist’s average expenditure during the third quarter amounted to MOP2,366 (US$295.7), a decline of MOP244 from the April-to-June period but up 54.4 per cent when compared with the same quarter in 2019.