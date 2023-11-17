Macau non-gaming spending up 28.9% in Q3

Non-gaming spending in Macau has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Macau.- Macau’s Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) has reported that non-gaming spending by visitors reached MOP19.60bn (US$2.45bn) in the third quarter of the year. That’s a rise of 28.9 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019 and up 12.1 per cent in quarter-on-quarter terms.

On a per capita basis, each tourist’s average expenditure during the third quarter amounted to MOP2,366 (US$295.7), a decline of MOP244 from the April-to-June period but up 54.4 per cent when compared with the same quarter in 2019.

See also: Macau chief executive praises casino operators’ non-gaming efforts

The Macau government sees the development of non-gaming activities as crucial to its economic diversification strategy. This was taken into account when considering applications for the new 10-year Macau gaming concessions that began in January. Macau’s six casino operators have jointly pledged to invest a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) in non-gaming initiatives and to explore overseas markets.

Galaxy to host 50 concerts and 250 MICE events in 2024

Galaxy Entertainment Group chief operating officer Kevin Kelley says the operator will host 50 major concerts and 250 MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events in 2024.

Speaking at the MGS Entertainment Show & Summit, Kelley said: “The Macau SAR Government has the right idea with this objective to evolve Macau from a heavily gaming-centric tourism model to becoming a highly diversified world centre for entertainment and tourism.”