62 former offshore gaming workers hired at DOLE job fair

Over 12,000 job opportunities were offered by 790 employers during the job fair.

The Philippines.- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced that 62 people were hired during the first day of a two-day job fair for workers who have lost work due to the ban on internet gaming licensees (IGLs). The event was held at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Patrick Patriwirawan, director of the Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) said 434 applicants attended the event. He said the 14 per cent placement rate was about the average performance of regular job fairs.

According to the Philippines News Agency, 12,378 job openings were available from 790 employers. Opportunities spanned several industries, including business process outsourcing, retail, sales, accommodation, food services, construction, transport and logistics.

DOLE secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma previously said the department was profiling displaced workers to evaluate their skills, job history and income to customise support services. He said that at a previous fair in Parañaque City on October 10, 340 job seekers registered, resulting in 33 hires.

The DOLE is also working with the Department of Migrant Workers to explore overseas job prospects for those impacted. It has been estimated that 79,735 Filipino and foreign workers will be affected by the closure of offshore gaming operators by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, senator Sherwin Gatchalian has called on the DOLE to take proactive measures to cancel alien employment permits (AEPs) issued to offshore gaming workers. During discussions on the DOLE’s proposed budget for 2025, Gatchalian said: “Offshore gaming operators are morphing into something else so they could stay in the country and continue their scamming activities.

“We need a very proactive approach to cancel and eventually send these workers to their country of origin and we need the entire government machinery to work together to cut the legal basis for these individuals to stay in the Philippines.”

The DOLE reported that it had issued around 15,819 AEPs in 2024. However, since the president’s announcement of the ban, approximately 36,000 AEPs have been revoked. The DOLE said it is collaborating with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to make sure working visas associated with offshore gaming-related activities are terminated.

