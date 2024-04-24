3.2m Indonesians engaged in online gambling, government says

The government estimates that illegal gambling was worth Rp 327tn in 2023.

Indonesia.- It’s been estimated that 3.2 million Indonesians are involved in some form of online gambling. The Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) reported that 80 per cent of these gamblers place bets amounting to less than Rp100,000 while the cumulative turnover from illicit gambling was Rp327tn in 2023.

Coordinating minister for political, legal, and security affairs Hadi Tjahjanto the rise in online gambling was due to the accessibility of online slots facilitated by mobile devices. He noted a shift to slots from previous preferences for credit and cash markets. Budie Arie Setiadi, Indonesia’s communication and informatics minister, has announced a new task force to tackle online gambling.