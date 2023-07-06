1xBet reached the prestigious SiGMA Asia Awards 2023 final

1xBet competes for prestigious awards. Winners will be announced on July 19 in Manila.

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet will compete for awards in the categories of Affiliate Program of the Year, E-sport Provider of the Year, Online Operator of the Year, and Sportsbook Operator of the Year.

The winners will be chosen by an authoritative jury and voting results on the prestigious award page. The results will be announced on July 19 at the largest exhibition centre in Manila.

“We are delighted to be among the contenders for such a prestigious award. Nomination for the award is the 1xBet results recognition in the Asian market. The gambling business in this region is developing dynamically and therefore we are very pleased to be on the list of the best. The nominations reflect our efforts to attract players, build cooperation with major sports brands and optimize the affiliate program,” 1xBet representatives noted.

In the Asian market, the 1xBet betting company has become a partner to many sports clubs and prestigious tournaments. We especially note the partnership with Talon Esports and BOOM Esports teams, which have already made a name on the international level.