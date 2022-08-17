AS Monaco enters sponsorship deal with Casino Secret

The new sponsorship deal will focus on the Japanese market.

Monaco.- AS Monaco has signed a sponsorship deal with Casino Secret for the Japanese market. The deal comes after the team, which competes in France’s Ligue 1, signed the Japanese player Takumi Minamino in June. It launched a Twitter account in Japan several weeks ago.

Casino Secret will be AS Monaco’s “Official Online Gaming Partner” in Japan for the next two seasons. There will be a digital campaign with “high-impact” content.

AS Monaco CEO Jean-Emmanuel de Witt said it had seen “growing interest” in the club in Japan and intended to increase its presence in the country.

He said: “We are delighted to welcome Casino Secret as our regional partner. AS Monaco is an iconic Ligue 1 club with a strong international dimension and is enjoying growing interest in Japan notably due to the arrival of Takumi.

“We look forward to starting this new partnership with Casino Secret to grow our presence in Japan and to provide Japanese football fans with some unique jointly created content.”

Casino Secret founder and CEO Nadir Ounissi said: “Since our launch in 2018, the Casino Secret brand has been growing exponentially in Japan and that has led us to win several awards voted by the community of players.

“In the past, we worked with other partners in the football industry, now as one of the leading online gaming companies in Japan, it is logical to take the next step to associate with AS Monaco, a world-renowned club.”

Fan campaign calls for end to gambling sponsorship in English football

A group of football fans in the UK has launched a petition that aims to collect more than a million signatures to call for an end to all gambling sponsorship in English football. The move comes ahead of the UK’s delayed gambling white paper and ahead of a Premier League vote on voluntary limited restrictions.

The Footballers Supporters Against Gambling Adverts campaign is being led by recovering gambling addicts and families who have been affected by gambling-related suicide. It wants all football clubs in all leagues to drop gambling sponsorships and reject future deals.

