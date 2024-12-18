Applauding innovation: winners announced for Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0

More than 70 game providers sent in over 160 sumbmissions to participate in the awards.

Winners of the awards were revealed during an epic showdown in Ras Al Khaimah.

Press release.- Winners of the prestigious Ortak x. B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 were finally revealed during an epic showdown on December 13.

The highly anticipated event occurred at the grand InterContinental in the UAE’s tech hub Ras Al Khaimah, gathering industry leaders to celebrate innovation and excellence. More than 70 game providers sent in over 160 submissions, going the extra mile and sparing no expense in adding their unique spin to entries.

New tools, new opportunities

At front and centre was the groundbreaking Ortak platform, which opened the event with a new retention tool showcase in the form of the PopOK Property Raffle campaign. This new retention tool was introduced by BetConstruct co-founder and visionary Vigen Badalyan during the Ortak presentation on the 12th of December, who elaborated on how the tool will be accessible to all Ortak stakeholders, including those with white-label marketplaces on Ortak.

Attendees in Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 and Harmony VI Meetup had the unique chance to experience this new retention tool firsthand, which is presented by the SoftConstruct umbrella of brands. They took part in the tool’s first showcase, the PopOK Property Raffle campaign, which included the main prize of a luxury apartment in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, with 42,800 additional prizes.

This time, Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 had a revamped list of categories, creating more room for novel concepts. The following champions earned their place at the peak of gaming grandeur, showcasing exceptional beyond-the-limits approach with their submissions:

Best FTN Casino Game: Balloon FTN by SmartSoft Gaming

Best Online Casino Game: Seazaster by PoggiPlay

Best Ortak Casino Game: BoomBay by Lambda Gaming

Best Ortak Crash Game: Red Baron by Spin2Win

Best Ortak Slot Game: Immortal Ways Buffalo by Ruby Play

Best Ortak Live Casino Game: Live Roulette by Live Vegas

Best YoCerebrum Casino Space: VBET

Best Innovative Gamification Feature: Joker Cashpot by ELA Games

Highest Value Ortak Collection: FTN Crazy Time by Evolution

Highest Turnover Ortak Collection: Top 5 Football Leagues by BetConstruct

Most Valued Ortak NFT: First Balloon by PopOK Gaming

Best Ortak of the Year: Fast Ortak

Rising Star Provider: Print Studios

Game of Public Choice: Royal Riches Roulette by Live88

In addition to the winners, all participating games in the awards will be promoted with custom tournaments, jackpots, raffles and more as a token of appreciation for moving onwards and upwards when it comes to vision and creativity.

BetConstruct extended hearty congratulations to all winners, as well as all participants who contributed to the third Ortak x. B.F.T.H. Arena Awards. It is beyond question that standards have been set higher for the next event and that there will be even more innovation in the future.

In the meantime, Ortak x. B.F.T.H. Arena Awards will continue to endorse and spotlight those who are pushing the envelope in this dynamic industry, fostering next-generation games and ideas.