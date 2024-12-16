Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0: innovations, milestones, and exclusive launches 

The event was held at the Grand InterContinental in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Press release.- The Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 brought together igaming leaders at the Grand InterContinental in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, from December 12 -14, for two days of innovation and celebration. This highly anticipated event not only recognised groundbreaking achievements but also introduced game-changing updates to the Ortak platform.

The spotlight shone on Ortak’s new updates, unveiled during the event by BetConstruct co-founder and visionary Vigen Badalyan. He went on to the Ortak SnowBall NFT feature, a new initiative designed to allow operators and third-party casino providers to tokenize their games or revenues, sharing up to 100 per cent of their earnings (GGR or NGR) for a set period. This creates a mutually beneficial short-term revenue-sharing opportunity for both businesses and NFT holders.

The company stated that these upgrades signal how Ortak remains committed to offering over-the-top opportunities for its users. Further cementing this were two new NFT collections, First Balloon and Vbet21, which went live on the Ortak platform on the first day of the event, selling out within minutes after launch.

A fresh concept revealed

Attendees in Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 were treated to the surprise launch of a new venture, PopOK Property Blockchain Raffle. The first showcase of a new retention tool, PopOK Property Blockchain Raffle featured 150,000 NFT tickets and included the grand prize of a luxury apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, along with 42,800 additional prizes.

The lucky winner of the luxury apartment in Ras Al Khaimah was revealed in real-time in the YoCerebrum environment, and all Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 attendees witnessed the event during the gala dinner. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winner,” the company said.

While the PopOK Property Blockchain Raffle was an unprecedented event, the firm stated that it will surely not be the last. More raffles with exciting prizes are already in the works and will be revealed in due time.

Celebrating exclusive launches

A key highlight of the event was the exclusive first-ever Akne Fruits physical NFT collection launched by Tom Horn Gaming in collaboration with Ortak. Featuring nine striking AKN eye sculptures (each priced at 10,000 FTNs), the Akne Fruits collection bridged the physical and digital realms, with each piece also available as an NFT. The launch, marked by the ceremonial hit of a gong, captivated attendees and further strengthened Tom Horn Gaming’s collaboration with Ortak.

Previously, a regular NFT collection from Tom Horn Gaming based on the same motifs was released on the Ortak platform and met great success, becoming one of the most well-received collections to date.

Honouring achievements

Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 crossed yet another rubicon by celebrating an important milestone: the six-month anniversary of PopOK Gaming’s First Balloon collection that went live on Ortak, debuting at the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 and Harmony V Meetup.

Reflecting on this journey, the unveiling of PopOK Gaming’s second collection in Ras Al Khaimah highlighted the platform’s rapid growth and its influence within the industry.

“As the event concluded, the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 stood as a platform that both inspires and innovates, spurring attendees on and encouraging them to contribute to the future of iGaming. By collecting industry veterans under one roof and introducing one novel concept after the other, the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 3.0 is the Rosetta stone that deciphers the endless opportunities of an ever-evolving industry,” added the firm.