Amusnet to make a strong mark at BEGE Expo 2023

The Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo 2023 will take place 22-23 November at IEC in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Press release.- Amusnet is proud to be among the main sponsors of the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo 2023 (BEGE), as well as the prestigious BEGE Awards 2023, which recognises professionals and organisations for significant contributions and outstanding achievements in the entertainment sector.

“We are proud to be once again a strong part of the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Expo, as well as the prominent BEGE Awards, underlining our commitment to quality and excellence in the industry”, commented Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Amusnet. “More than 60 members of our exceptional team will be there, ready to meet and discuss in detail the options to engage with our diverse casino solutions, proven to drive operators’ business forward!”, added Ivo Georgiev.

At the impressive large-scale booth 2.2, visitors can expect to see Amusnet’s latest and most popular casino slot titles, such as Phoenix Star, Aztec Forest, Extra Crown, Fruits & Gold, Power Hot, 20 Bulky Fruits, Candy Palace, 20 Golden Coins, as well as its latest 5-reel themed slots Cavemen and Dinosaurs and Dancing Dead. The thrilling new seasonal-themed slot, inspired by the traditional Mexican feast Day of the Dead, Dancing Dead, is packed with exciting features, including Expanding Wilds, Pick Me Bonuses, and a Gamble mode designed to keep players engaged and entertained.

Cavemen & Dinosaurs promises all players a journey back in time with its exciting graphics and 12 captivating symbols, including the Wild meteor and the Scatter volcano. This 5 reel, 20 fixed line video slot also includes thrilling elements such as free spins with random wilds and retrigger options, Instant Win, and a gamble feature for added excitement.

The audience can also expect to witness Amusnet’s renowned Vegas 500x Roulette, Dynamic Roulette 120x, and Live European Roulette, showcasing the company’s experience of delivering top-tier Live Casino experiences.

Amusnet is a leading provider recognised for offering best-performing solutions and innovative products in gaming globally. With over 260 captivating slots, engaging table games, and an immersive Live Casino studio, the company drives sign-ups and revenue for 800+ operators and 1500+ websites in over 31 markets. Currently, Amusnet comprises over 650 industry professionals as the company continues its expansion with new offices in Europe.