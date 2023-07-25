Amusnet Interactive unveils “Phoenix Star”, a stunning new slot machine

It is a 5 reel, 40 fixed lines video slot, that brings the world of a legendary creature of rebirth.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive presents a new video slot that will leave players breathless. The legend of the Phoenix will unfold at the game called Phoenix Star.

This 5 reel, 40 fixed lines video slot offers stunning graphics and mesmerizing sound effects. It invites players to Immerse themselves in a world of vibrant colours and enchanting melodies that will transport them to another dimension.

Every spin of the reels holds the promise of untold fortunes. The Phoenix Wild symbol can give great rewards. The Star symbol is the Scatter boosting the winnings.

Players can play the game and multiply their winning through the Gamble feature, Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.

See also: Amusnet shows another level of commitment to excellence as a Golden Sponsor at iGB L!ve