Amusnet is thrilled to showcase its innovative gaming solutions at Peru Gaming Show 2023

PGS will be held on June 14th and 15th at the Jockey Exhibition Center, Lima.

Press release.- Amusnet is delighted to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Peru Gaming Show (PGS) 2023. With great enthusiasm, the company is set to bring its cutting-edge offerings to one of the largest and most prestigious gaming events in Latin America.

As the PGS celebrates its 20th edition, Amusnet is excited to be part of this renowned international gaming fair, which attracts industry leaders, enthusiasts, and gaming professionals from across the globe. The event’s esteemed reputation, coupled with its wide-reaching attendance, makes it a good platform for Amusnet to showcase its latest innovations and engage with the vibrant gaming community.

Amusnet’s booth at PGS promises to be a captivating experience for attendees. With an impressive array of state-of-the-art slot titles and captivating gaming solutions, visitors can expect a glimpse into the future of iGaming. Among the featured titles are our newest slots Art of Gold and 20 Power Hot, and all-time favourites such as Fruits & Gold, 20 Golden Coins, Hot Deco, Shining Crown, Burning Hot, Bulky Fruits, Power Hot, Candy Palace, and Cocktail Rush. These games combine a mix of retro style, modern graphics, and thrilling bonus features that have captivated players worldwide.

PGS holds a special significance for Amusnet, as it aligns perfectly with the company’s strategic growth plans. With Latin America emerging as a key market for the gaming industry, the renowned player is committed to establishing a strong foothold in this exciting region. Participating in PGS allows Amusnet to demonstrate its commitment to the local markets and connect with operators, developers, and industry influencers.

The team is particularly proud to be part of PGS 2023 as the event celebrates its milestone 20th edition. This anniversary highlights the significance of PGS within the gaming industry and underscores its reputation as a must-attend event.

Join Amusnet at PGS, held on June 14th and 15th at the Jockey Exhibition Center in Lima, Peru, and be part of the future of gaming.

See also: Nikola Georgiev, Amusnet: “There is collective hope that this year Brazil will finally establish regulatory frameworks”