Amusnet invites players to try their luck in its new slot, “7 & Crystals Dice”

With "7 & Crystals Dice", Amusnet continues to innovate and expand its range of attractive and rewarding games.

Amusnet expands its product portfolio with this new dice slot.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced the launch of its latest addition to the dice slot game collection, “7 & Crystals Dice”. This new game features a classic 3×3 reel setup with vibrant, shiny symbols that promise exciting rewards for players.

The slot’s timeless design and straightforward gameplay ensure an enjoyable experience for both novice and seasoned players. With nine symbols and five paylines, players have multiple opportunities to form winning combinations.

The game’s highest-paying symbol is the generous 7, making it a key target for players looking to maximise their winnings. This new dice slot is inspired by Amusnet’s popular video slots, with symbols redesigned to resemble dice.

Gamble feature: Players can enhance their experience and potentially multiply their winnings with the Gamble feature, adding an extra layer of excitement to the game.

Jackpot cards bonus game: The excitement doesn’t stop there. When the Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered, players have the chance to win impressive jackpots, further enriching the gaming experience.

With this new release, Amusnet continues to innovate and expand its range of engaging and rewarding games.