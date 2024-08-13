Amusnet introduces its latest video slot, 20 Extra Crown

20 Extra Crown is the latest addition to the company's online casino portfolio.

Amusnet’s new game release will take players to the “Kingdom of fruitilicious wins and exciting prizes.”



Press release.- Amusnet has presented its newest video slot game, 20 Extra Crown. With a classical yet modern slot game theme, this latest addition to the company’s online casino portfolio offers thrilling gameplay, state-of-the-art graphics, and exhilarating sound effects.

With its 5 reels and 20 fixed lines, 20 Extra Crown combines the charm of timeless classics with a fresh and glamorous layout, full of rewarding features waiting for those bold enough to seize them. The Crown Wild Symbol will substitute for other symbols across the reels, while the two Scatter symbols – the Dollar and the Star – will help players generate bigger prizes.

Expanding Wild: On the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reels substitutes for all symbols on the same reel, except for the Dollar and the Star Scatter symbols.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gamble Feature.

Jackpot Cards: The Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.