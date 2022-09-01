Amusnet Interactive to join Entertainment Arena Expo 2022

Entertainment Arena Expo 2022 will take place in Bucharest from September 6 to 8.

The team will showcase its latest entertaining slots, keno games and Live Casino platform.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive (formerly EGT Interactive) is thrilled to attend the Entertainment Arena Expo 2022 exhibition in Bucharest from September 6 to 8. The team will showcase its latest entertaining slots, advanced keno games and cutting-edge Live Casino platform.

Entertainment Arena Expo is happening for the 14th year to reunite the specialists from the industry, bringing together the leaders in the iGaming industry and the local and international visitors. Come to Amusnet Interactive stand #109 to meet the team and try exciting titles like 20 Golden Coins, Cocktail Rush, Bulky Fruits, Diamond Plus, Orient Story and many more.

Ivo Georgiev, managing director of Amusnet Interactive, said: “We are excited to showcase our newest products at Entertainment Arena Expo 2022. We look forward to meeting with our exciting and potential partners on stand #109 and sharing insights about our products and a new name.”

Vegas Roulette 500x

Recently, Amusnet Interactive announced the release of Vegas Roulette 500x. The game, streamed live from Amusnet’s studio to players worldwide, adds a new twist to the traditional version of roulette.

Amusnet Interactive is a leading online casino software provider supplying games to some of the leading online casinos worldwide.

As part of its growth strategy, the Bulgaria-based company developed its own cutting-edge live casino studio. It streams exciting casino games hosted by professional dealers directly to online casino platforms. Players can get the full Las Vegas experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Vegas Roulette 500x is available around the clock and even includes Amusnet’s signature Jackpot Cards bonus integration. Triggered at random, it lets a player play a side game for a free shot at one of four progressive jackpots.

Amusnet’s live studio presents a growing number of exciting games. Vegas Roulette 500x joins: