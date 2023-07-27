Amusnet expands its presence in Europe

The company plans to expand the range of its igaming products and services in the region.

The leading international igaming provider opens new regional offices in Belgium and the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Greece.

Press release.- As part of its global business strategy, Amusnet is expanding its group of companies by opening new offices in Eindhoven, Rome, Madrid, and Athens. This strategic move will allow the company to better meet the requirements of its European partners and provide greater adaptability and flexibility in complying with specific local gambling regulations.

Each of the regional companies is managed by highly skilled professionals who develop and grow their teams, closely monitor the market, and analyze the needs of operators to provide even more intriguing igaming content. They play a key role in Amusnet’s regional development and will solidify the company’s image as a leading igaming solutions provider in Europe.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Amusnet, said: “By expanding our presence through physical offices in key European countries, Amusnet will be able to create tailored content that aligns with the local requirements and preferences of select markets. In an increasingly competitive environment and high productivity, this is an important advantage that sets us apart from numerous gaming providers in Europe.”

In Greece, the local company has already secured contracts with strategic operators such as Stoiximan, Novibet, and OPAP. Amusnet’s portfolio in the country demonstrates high recognition and preferences for diverse iGaming content, ranging from classic three-reel slots to innovative modern slots, slots with multiple winning lines (Megaways), and exciting games with a “Buy Bonus” feature. The attractive jackpot, which is one of the company’s distinguishing features, generates a particular interest.

Amusnet Italy has concluded over 30 deals within the country, and in 2023, it is expected to expand and solidify its presence through several strategic partnerships. Amusnet’s portfolio is available on operators’ websites such as Snaitech, Lottomatica, Goldbet, Betflag, and others. Alongside classic slots, games like Candy Palace, 20 Golden Coins, and Hot Deco are also gaining popularity.

The plan for Spain is to expand the portfolio to 90+ certified slot games by the end of the year, followed by the upcoming launches of selected titles in physical terminals of local land-based casinos. The company is in negotiations with local partners to establish a 24/7 Live Casino Studio, while simultaneously conducting market research on physical casinos, where Amusnet plans to enter with its own product line in 2024.

The company’s strategy for Belgium and the Netherlands involves establishing new collaborations with licensed operators and expanding the range of igaming products and services in the region.

