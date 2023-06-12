Amusnet announced its participation at the first SiGMA Americas

The event will take place from 14th to 18th June 2023 in the city of São Paulo, Brazil.

Press release.- Amusnet announced its debut participation at the largest igaming exhibition and conference in Latin America. By actively engaging with SiGMA Americas 2023, the international provider demonstrates a clear strategic intent to establish a strong presence in emerging local markets.

At booth G32 Amusnet will be showcasing its latest and most exciting casino products and gaming solutions. Among the slot titles are Fruits & Gold, Art of Gold, 20 Power Hot, 20 Golden Coins, Hot Deco, Shining Crown, Burning Hot, Bulky Fruits, Power Hot, Candy Palace, and Cocktails Rush

Nikola Georgiev, regional business development manager shares: “One of the biggest news is that one of our top performing slots, Fruits & Gold has just won a prestigious award at the Casino Beats Game Developers Awards in the category Retro-Style Slot. It is a slot that mixes old-school mechanics, retro style, and modern graphics with our signature bonus features: a thrilling combo that is extremely well-perceived by players worldwide. Other great performers are our new titles like Bulky Fruits and Candy Palace, which we have already started to brand with our partners’ logos.”

And he added: “It is the first time for Amusnet at SiGMA Brazil, but for more than a year we’ve been working to make the company visible in the local markets exploring different business opportunities and establishing strategic partnerships. So, we are very excited to showcase the exciting developments and successful propositions we have for all the newly regulated regions.“

In a groundbreaking move, SiGMA Group has just acquired the Brazil iGaming Summit (BiS), solidifying its position as the leading conference dedicated to iGaming in Latin America. SiGMA Americas is now set to make a bold statement in the LatAm region, presenting an opportunity for expansion to a variety of iGaming companies into the emerging markets of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, etc.