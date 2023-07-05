Americas Cardroom Ushers changes name to ACR Poker

Poker site Americas Cardroom has updated its branding.

US.- Poker site Americas Cardroom has announced a rebrand to ACR Poker. The development coincides with the launch of ACR Poker’s innovative new software.

The update also includes features to protect new and recreational players. The site aims to limit predatory behaviour by allowing players to only start one game at a time in a cash game group and not sit on waiting lists to get on an individual table based on who is sitting.

ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker said: “We’re thrilled to usher in the next era of online poker with the relaunch of ACR Poker and our brand-new software. This is our most significant update ever to both our poker client and website, which delivers a great new look and feel.”

California reinstates moratorium on cardroom expansion

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed Assembly Bill 341, which extends the state’s moratorium on issuing new cardroom licences for another 20 years. Smaller existing cardrooms will be allowed to add limited new tables. The bill was supported by 40 Californian tribes.

The 1997 Gambling Control Act imposed a 25-year moratorium on cardroom expansion. After expiring at the beginning of the year, the new law proposed a further 20-year freeze on new licences. The bill establishes that cardrooms with fewer than 20 gaming tables will be able to add up to 10 new tables.