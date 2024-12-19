Alpha Affiliates presents the Christmas Marathon

The campaign offers top-tier opportunities for players to secure big wins.

Players may win up to EUR 100,000 in this special festive marathon across all brands.

Press release.- The holiday season is here, and Alpha Affiliates is turning up the cheer with a three-part festive marathon across all brands. Players and affiliates have the perfect chance to maximize engagement, drive traffic, and secure top rewards.

Here’s what’s coming:

Lucky Christmas Tournament : December 16, 2024 – January 6, 2025

: December 16, 2024 – January 6, 2025 Christmas Lottery with Neospin : December 20, 2024 – January 3, 2025

: December 20, 2024 – January 3, 2025 X-Mas Promotion: December 24–31, 2024

What’s in it for top players?

Alpha Affiliates has packed festive treats to keep spirits:

Prize Pool Up to EUR 100,000

Extra Cash Up to EUR 700 and FS

Premium Prizes: MacBook Pro 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Ultra 2

“We know how to deliver results during this magical, yet profitable season. Our campaign offers top-tier opportunities for players to secure big wins while equipping affiliates with the tools they need to close the year on a high note”, shared Vitaliy Anisin, CMO at Alpha Affiliates.

Alpha Affiliates is winning casino performance in Australia

The Australian online casino market thrives, offering immense opportunities for brands that truly understand player needs. Alpha Affiliates reveals that CasinoInfinity and Neospin have emerged as standout performers, delivering exceptional results and building loyal player bases. “Let’s dive into what makes these brands successful and how their achievements resonate in this competitive market,” invites Alpha Affiliates.

CasinoInfinity focuses on steady growth, creating a reliable platform that builds trust and long-term player loyalty. With a strong conversion funnel and effective marketing, its recent campaign achieved the following:

1,166 clicks, reflecting strong ad performance and audience reach.

496 registrations, showcasing the platform’s ability to turn interest into action.

207 first-time depositors (FTDs), demonstrating effective conversion strategies.

$80,579.28 in total deposits, underlining a solid start in building player trust and loyalty.

By turning nearly half of all clicks into registrations and securing significant deposits, CasinoInfinity demonstrates its ability to sustain engagement and foster player trust.

A leader in player acquisition and deposits

Neospin excels in high-value player acquisition. Its seamless user journey and engaging experience drove:

3,030 clicks, reflecting strong visibility and audience interest.

624 registrations, highlighting effective ad-to-signup conversion.

328 first-time depositors (FTDs), a remarkable conversion rate from registrations.

$105,525.19 in total deposits, demonstrating the platform’s ability to attract high-value players.

With a conversion rate exceeding 50 per cent, Neospin showcases the power of a refined, user-centric approach that turns interest into action.

Together, these brands highlight the flexibility Alpha Affiliates offers, catering to diverse player preferences and delivering exceptional results for affiliates.