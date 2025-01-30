All-in Index to provide more detail on inclusivity in the gaming sector 

The All-in Diversity Project is updating its methodology to provide more analysis of the global gaming workforce.

UK.- The All-in Diversity Project (AiDP), the non-profit body that aims to promote diversity in the global gambling sector, has updated the methodology for its All-Index. The aim is to provide a more detailed analysis of the composition of the gaming workforce.

Created in 2018, the index measures the evolution of diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) in gaming. The AiDP says the methodology is being updated to account for changes in the participant profile, which now covers a wider range of organisations across different areas of the gambling sector, including regulatory bodies, compliance agencies and consultancies.

The index will continue to provide an evaluation of DEI achievements and recognitions but will include new aspects, including an organisation’s size, market focus, regional dynamics, and corporate governance. It will provide insights into jurisdictional trends, recruitment and retention practices and practical examples of successful employee engagement.

“For the first time, we’re sharing detailed analysis of the specific practices, policies, and initiatives that enabled higher-scoring organisations to excel,” the AiDP said. “The diversity of participants has enriched our understanding of how strategies are implemented across different organisational contexts and how they impact commercial success. By identifying and sharing successful practices from top performers, we’re providing a valuable roadmap for organisations at every stage of their journey.”

The All-in Diversity Project was founded by Kelly Kehn and Christina Thakor-Rankin in 2017. The index is compiled based on survey submissions. The 2024 Index report will be released mid-quarter and will be available on the All-in Diversity Project website. Regarding the headline metrics, the AiDP says US-based PENN Entertainment tops the All-Index, followed by Entain plc in the UK and International Game Technology

The report has criticised the lack of women in leadership positions in the past, and in 2022 it found that men significantly outnumbered women in the industry.