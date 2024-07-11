AGA backs legislation to on training to combat human trafficking

The proposal would establish a certification programme.

US.- The American Gaming Association has given its backing to legislation aimed at combating human trafficking. The proposed legislation, introduced by Congressmen David Valadao of California and Troy Carter of Louisiana, seeks to establish a certification programme under the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign to recognise employers who train employees to identify and combat human trafficking.

Representative Valadao highlighted the prevalence of human trafficking in California, particularly impacting communities in the Central Valley. He stressed the importance of training employees in industries like entertainment, hospitality, and transportation to recognise signs and intervene effectively.

During Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, the AGA collaborated with RG24seven Virtual Training to launch an online training programme providing free education to gaming industry employees through videos and quizzes.