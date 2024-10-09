Gambling in Austria: industry association reiterates call for urgent reforms 

The industry group says Austria “at the bottom of the list in the EU” for gambling regulation.

Austria.- The Austrian Association for Betting and Gambling (OVWG) has reiterated its call for urgent reforms to gambling legislation following a Supreme Court decision allowing players to recoup gambling losses.

A recent court ruling confirmed previous decisions allowing players to lodge claims against the holders of European gambling licences to recoup losses incurred from unlicensed gambling. However, a more recent ruling appears to also open the possibility for operators to recoup winnings paid out to players. The OVWG described the scenario as a “legal vacuum” that demonstrated weakness in Austrian gambling regulations.

The OVWG argues that the lack of clarity could damage the stability of the Austrian market by creating uncertainty for both customers and operators. It has called for dialogue between all parties and a rapid process of reform to modernise the market and bring it in line with the rest of Europe.

OVWG president Claus Retschitzegger said: “The Supreme Court ruling makes it clear that we are moving in a de facto legal vacuum for consumers. Austria is at the bottom of the list in the EU when it comes to regulating gambling. This ruling makes it clear that there is an urgent need for action on the part of politicians. Clear framework conditions must be created for all those involved.

“A market as complex and sensitive as the gambling sector needs clear and fair rules to ensure both the protection of players and the integrity of the entire system.

“It is essential that politicians not only act quickly, but also involve all relevant parties, from providers to player protection to the authorities, in the reform process. This is the only way we can create a sustainable and fair solution for the gambling market in Austria.

“Only through a timely and comprehensive reform can we ensure that Austria’s gambling market no longer lags behind developments in the EU and that both players and providers can operate in a safe and transparent environment.”