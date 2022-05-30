3 Oaks Gaming signs distribution deal with Parimatch

3 Oaks Gaming will offer its portfolio across various markets.

The gaming provider will expand its portfolio via Parimatch’s platform.

UK.- The online gaming technology provider 3 Oaks Gaming and Parimatch have signed a distribution agreement. The gaming provider will expand its portfolio via Parimatch’s platform in various markets, including Parimatch’s base country Cyprus.

Sebastian Damian, managing director at 3 Oaks Gaming, said: “We’re extremely pleased to partner with Parimatch, a brand that is globally renowned, as we look to further grow our international footprint.

“It is clear that the momentum we’re generating is a result of operator’s taking notice of the valuable content we can bring to the market, and by delivering leading games we are able to deliver fantastic gaming experiences to players.”

Nataliia Zaieva, head of casino at Parimatch Tech, said: “3 Oaks Gaming provides an array of content that brings diversity and innovation in equal measure, and this allows it to stand apart as a distributor in our space.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how its content is received in our markets across the globe, as well as embracing new products when made available through their platform.”

3 Oaks Gaming receives Isle of Man licence

In March, 3 Oaks Gaming was granted a software supplier licence from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC). With a licence from the independent British territory, it will be able to supply online casino games and marketing and promotional tools to B2B gaming partners and B2C operators that are licensed on the island.

See also: BETER Live partners with Parimatch to offer players new live casino portfolio