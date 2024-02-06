1xSlots reveals benefits of their affiliate program

1xSlots Partners allows monetization of any type of gambling traffic worldwide.

Press release.- The 1xSlots Partners affiliate program is a direct advertiser of such well-reputed brands as 1xSlots. This is an Affiliate program that has provided a way to monetize gambling traffic around the world since 2017.

What does the affiliate program offer?

Collaboration across several models: Revenue Share (up to 45 per cent), CPA, Hybrid, and CPM. Individual betting terms are selected for each 1xSlots Partners affiliate and then discussed with a personal manager. The affiliate program also provides unique bonuses and promo codes for affiliates. Affiliate program promo codes assign users to affiliates and work as referral links.

Support

An important advantage of working with 1xSlots Partners is the constant, reliable, and understanding support that we provide. After registration, each affiliate receives a personal manager who accompanies them at every stage of the partnership.

If an affiliate needs a creative design for a specific request, the company has designers and copywriters who will prepare a banner or text that meets the task requirements. If you have any questions about working with the platform, you can contact their support team. Working hours are from 08:00 to 18:00 CET, but force majeure issues will be addressed 24/7.

Your manager is always on hand to suggest a promising source of traffic or regional audience. If it is necessary to update the offer, then this is done on an individual basis and by agreement with the manager. In addition, the manager will inform the affiliate when active offers are terminated.

Locations and Traffic

The 1xSlots Partners program can receive traffic from almost any location. The affiliate program suggests you take note of the top locations for the product, namely Latam (Argentina and Brazil) and CIS countries. Online betting opportunities are particularly in demand in these regions.

The platform accepts various types of traffic: SEO, banners, teasers, push ads, targeted ads, contextual advertising, UAC, social media groups and channels, video and streaming channels, and email mailouts.

Payouts at 1xSlots Partners

The minimum payout amount in the affiliate program is 1,500 rubles / 30 dollars.

Payouts are processed automatically every week. To activate automatic payout, you need to attract at least 5 FTDs.

Did you know?

You don’t have to worry about a negative balance in the affiliate program. Any negative balance is reset to zero at the end of each month.

1xSlots Partners is an affiliate program you can trust. They are already working in partnership with AskGemblers, Casino Rating, Casinos-Seguros.com, SitedeApostasOnline.net and other industry leaders.

1xSlots Partners is heading to ICE London and IGB Aff London

ICE London and IGB Aff London will take place from February 6th to 7th. At these events, you will have the opportunity to meet representatives from 1xSlots Partners.

If you or your team/company have been wanting to start working with them, this is your chance to discuss ideas and proposals face-to-face with their managers.

1xSlots shared contacts to communicate with their team to arrange a meeting:

“We are excited to connect with everyone interested and begin a new and exciting collaboration! Opportunities like this are rare, so don’t miss out,” said a company’s representative.

If you are ready to schedule a meeting feel free to message their manager to discuss business matters @partners1xslots.

The 1xSlots team said: “Become a partner of 1xSlots Partners and earn money with us!”