1xSlots announces its attendance at SiGMA Europe 2024

1xSlot will be present at SiGMA Europe 2024, which will be held at the MMH venue in Malta from November 11 to 14.

Press release.- 1xSlots has announced its attendance at SiGMA Europe 2024, which will be held at the MMH venue in Malta from November 11 to 14.

The company stated: “The final SiGMA of this year will be held from November 11 to 14. It is symbolic that for us, this is also the last event of 2024 that we will attend. A subtle hint is the last chance to meet with us this year!

“Therefore, book a time for our meeting! Hurry up, the number of slots is limited! Also, you can find a link in our social media channels. “

What awaits visitors?

Stylish stand № 1130

Branded merch and cool toys

Free bar

A recreation area and private meetings

Also, don’t forget about the SiGMA Awards! 1xSlots is looking forward to the award ceremony and wishes good luck to all its colleagues in the workshop who are nominated!