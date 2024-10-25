1xSlots: how to achieve success in SEO?

1xSlots’ Head of SEO discusses SEO trends in gambling.

Interview.- In this competitive industry, standing out requires creative and original approaches. That’s why 1xSlots‘ head of SEO explores trends to succeed in the gaming industry.

Please, give us a couple of tips on how to work in the field?

In the casino industry, it is important to be a “wolf” — always go ahead and find non-standard ways to advance. Standard SEO methods are useful, of course, but in this industry, the competition is too high, and in order to stand out, it is necessary to apply creative and original approaches.

How do you deal with blockages?

Today, blockages are becoming more frequent. I’m sure that over time, sites that have reached the top positions will literally exist for hours or even minutes. All methods of bypassing locks, such as cloaking, hiding content, and replacing URLs, no longer give the results that could have been expected before. We will continue to look for and develop new strategies.

What is interesting about SEO in gambling?

The main advantage of working in the field of gambling is the opportunity for continuous development. Thanks to large budgets, you can afford experiments here, whether it’s cheating behavioral factors, or mass work with drop domains. These resources make it possible to try more daring and non-trivial methods.

What is your success?

My success is explained by experience. I have been in SEO since 2008 and have seen a lot during this time. At the beginning of the journey, there were times when sites rose to the top simply by spamming keywords in “keywords”. Later, these loopholes were closed, and the “gold rush” in SEO began: experts began to use their maximum capabilities, competing with each other through spam links, cheating and working with drop domains. It was fascinating to watch this process. If I need to summarise everything in one word, then this is definitely “experience.”