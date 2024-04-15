1xBet to return to SiGMA Americas 2024

The brand is known for its collaborations with tournaments, including Brasileiro Série A, Brasileiro Série B and Copa Libertadores promo.

At Booth C60, the team will hold meetups with colleagues and share the benefits of its affiliate program.

Press release.- 1xBet will take part in SiGMA Americas 2024, an exhibition dedicated to the iGaming industry that will take place from April 23 to 25, at the Transamerica Expo Center, São Paulo, Brazil.

For several years now, the brand has been not only a participant but also a sponsor of the exhibition, and this time was no exception. At its Booth C60, the 1xBet team will hold meetups with colleagues, share industry news, and talk about updates to the gaming platform, as well as the benefits of

the 1xPartners affiliate program.

“We look forward to meeting colleagues and potential partners. Our team has prepared for you many interesting offers for business development and unique conditions for starting cooperation,” said representatives of 1xBet.

Moreover, the company considers Latin America one of its priority markets. Interest in sports betting in the region is constantly growing, and the brand is ready to meet players’ high demands. Proof of 1xBet’s professionalism was the title of Sportsbook of the Year in Latin America, received at the international gambling exhibition SiGMA Americas 2023. 1xBet has also repeatedly become a nominee and winner of the prestigious professional awards IGA, SBC, SEA, G2E Asia and EGR Operator Awards.

Football fans know the brand well thanks to its collaborations with prestigious tournaments, including Brasileiro Série A, Brasileiro Série B and the memorable Copa Libertadores promo. The company’s interests also include other sports: 1xBet is the official partner of the Brazilian men’s and women’s

volleyball championships, and Tokyo Olympic champion footballer Paulinho and MMA legend Jose Aldo have become official brand ambassadors.