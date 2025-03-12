1xBet: “The igaming sphere in Africa has limitless potential”

A 1xbet representative recapped the company’s participation in SiGMA Africa 2025 and discussed the key growth factors of the African online betting market.

Interview.- From March 10 to 12, the global betting company 1xBet participated in SiGMA Africa, the largest professional exhibition in the region. In an interview, the bookmaker’s representative shared the key growth factors of the African betting market, audience peculiarities, and contribution to sports development on the continent, and said that the “igaming sphere in Africa has limitless potential.”

What are your impressions of SiGMA Africa?

SiGMA Africa is an excellent platform for exchanging experiences with leading industry professionals. The exhibition allowed the company to strengthen existing partnerships, discuss promising projects, and present innovative solutions. 1xBet will continue to improve its product, offering players and partners the best conditions.

The event took place in South Africa, one of the most developed countries on the continent when it comes to igaming. How do you think the sector’s regulation will evolve across the rest of the continent in the coming years?

The Republic of South Africa is deservedly considered the flagship of the betting and gambling industry on the continent. The country is one of the top 5 largest global igaming markets and continues to grow. With a population of around 60 million people and an engagement rate of 30 per cent, it can be assumed that around 18 million South Africans place bets. At the same time, Nigeria was among the top ten countries with the highest level of online betting, with 65 million people placing sports bets there. Kenya rounds out the top three with stable growth, especially in the sports betting

segment.

In 2024, the gambling market grew strongly in many countries, including Rwanda (+131.62 per cent), Malawi (+115.86 per cent), the Democratic Republic of Congo (+87.68 per cent), and Togo (+83.21 per cent). These figures indicate that the igaming sector in Africa has limitless potential.

The African governments will seek to establish an effective regulatory framework to support the industry’s development and ensure safe conditions for all involved participants.

What are the main challenges specific to the African market in comparison to the global market?

The gambling market in Africa is not homogeneous. In contrast to Europe, there is no unified approach to regulation. Some countries have well-defined laws, while others have a legal framework still in formation. Also, there are countries where gambling is completely prohibited. For example, Kenya and Ghana have transparent rules, while in Nigeria, regulatory powers have been delegated to the states, resulting in a fragmented market. The RSA government has done a lot of work to control gambling operators’ activities and aims to transfer licensing to the regional level. At the same time, Rwanda plans to establish a national regulator and revise the licensing system.

Another important feature of the African market is the high penetration of mobile technology. Many players bet via smartphones, which simplifies access. However, it also raises new issues for regulators. Laws have often failed to keep up with technology, thus creating legal gaps. Business in Africa requires an in-depth understanding of local legislative nuances, but it offers incredible prospects. The audience here is growing rapidly, and the demand for quality gaming platforms is colossal.

1xBet has a proven track record in a range of markets, enabling it to develop a comprehensive profile of players in each region. Could you please share your insights into the African market in this regard?

The African market is a unique ecosystem where gambling is more than simply entertainment — it is part of the cultural identity. 1xBet has been operating in this region for a long time and understands its specifics perfectly.

In 2024, the number of betting app downloads almost doubled, while the development of mobile payments such as M-Pesa has made transactions convenient and fast. The demographic factor also plays a significant role: more than 60 per cent of the population is under 25, while urbanization is proceeding at a record pace. All this forms the ideal ground for the online betting industry to grow.

1xBet was ready for this development and actively improved its mobile product. This resulted in the brand being recognized as the BEST ON MOBILE 2025 at the prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards 2025. Football is the absolute leader in preferences, with the Champions League and English Premier League attracting the most interest. At the same time, the number of fans of esports and virtual games is growing, especially among young people.

It is worth noting that African players are highly involved in the 1xBet promo, which makes the game even more exciting. The brand also has a lucrative offer for online entrepreneurs. Owners of news sites, blogs, YouTube channels, pages in social networks, and other social media can join the 1xAffiliates affiliate program and receive a lifetime commission for each player brought in. The company guarantees high conversion rates, prompt support from a personal manager, and automatic weekly payouts. It is a great opportunity to contribute to the development of the industry and provide yourself with a stable income in the long term.

In 2024, 1xBet partnered with the Confederation of African Football and supports major African football tournaments. What does this agreement mean for the company, and what are your expectations for the future?

The support of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and major tournaments under its auspices allows 1xBet to expand its regional presence and increase audience loyalty. In the future, 1xBet plans to sign new sponsorship contracts with leading clubs and sports federations in Africa and will continue to support the Africa Cup of Nations and other prominent competitions. The brand’s other crucial mission is to invest in infrastructure and youth programs that help discover new talents.

1xBet’s sports sponsorship strategy is not limited to its cooperation with CAF. The brand has sponsorship contracts with the Cameroonian Football Association, the Senegalese Football Federation, the Football Federation of Burundi, and the Cameroon Basketball Federation. The company also supports the following football clubs: Diables Noirs (Congo-Brazzaville), PWD BAMENDA (Cameroon), and Kabwe Warriors (Zambia). And that’s not all — 1xBet organizes amateur tournaments in Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, Cameroon, and Congo-Brazzaville, giving young athletes a chance to prove themselves at the national level.

For 1xBet, supporting African sports is more than a marketing strategy; it is an investment in the continent’s future. Promoting the region’s sporting traditions builds strong ties with players and partners, turning sports into a powerful tool for unity and progress.

If you had to define the African igaming market in a few words, how would you describe it?

The African market uniquely combines modern technology with cultural identity and plays an essential role in global industry processes. The region not only follows global trends but also creates them.