1xBet wins prestigious SiGMA Africa Awards 2025

The SiGMA Africa Awards honour outstanding technological, marketing, operations, and player engagement contributions.

Press release.- Global betting company 1xBet continues to set trends in the betting and gambling industry, earning yet another recognition from the professional community. The brand won the SiGMA Africa Awards 2025, surpassing competitors in the “Best on Mobile 2025” category.

1xBet’s victory was determined by a panel of leading industry experts and a public vote on Africa’s most prestigious gambling awards platform. The award ceremony took place on March 10 at the Sun Exhibits at GrandWest Exhibition Center in Cape Town, South Africa, on the first day of SiGMA Africa 2025.

A 1xBet representative said: “This award is an important confirmation that 1xBet is one of the industry leaders in Africa. Our team constantly implements innovations to enhance the speed of our applications, making them even more convenient and highly secure. We will continue to improve our product to ensure it remains the best on the market, allowing every user to enjoy the game without limits.”

The SiGMA Africa Awards 2025 trophy marks a logical continuation of a successful start to the year for 1xBet. Earlier, the brand received the Mobile Sports Product of the Year award at the International Gaming Awards 2025 and was recognised as the Best Crypto Operator 2025 at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2025.



