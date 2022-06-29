1xBet enters agreement with the PFL as the exclusive betting partner

The PFL is ranked second amongst MMA companies around the world by key industry metrics.

From this alliance, the betting company will have a greater role in Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa.

Press release.- World-renowned betting company 1xBet has partnered with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to become its exclusive betting partner in the Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa regions. This pact with the bookmaker is the first of its kind for the association in the two regions.

Supporters of the game in Latin America will have the chance to bet on what is left of the 2022 regular season, the PLF playoffs, and also the PFL World Championships. While in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, fans will also have the opportunity to place bets on the remainder of the 2022 regular season of the PFL and the first events of the playoffs.

According to Peter Murray, the PFL CEO, “We are excited to partner with 1xBet to grow our premium betting experiences for the millions of fans across Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Professional Fighters League continues to expand our brand of MMA across the globe, delivering premium content and disrupting the traditional MMA landscape.”

The Spokesperson of 1xBet company Alex Sommers stated, “For us, the partnership agreement with the PFL is an excellent opportunity to support MMA development. We want mixed martial arts fans to get the best opportunity to support their favourite fighters and have a great, innovative experience.”

The PFL is ranked second amongst MMA companies around the world by key industry metrics which include: the quality of fighters’ roster, distribution reach, and broadcast and streaming audience per event. The league boasts of a world-class talent roster, with about 25% of its fighters ranked independently in the top 25 in their various weight categories. This includes two-time PFL champions Ray Cooper III and Kayla Harrison, former UFC champion Anthony Pettis and former Bellator champions, Julia Budd and Rory McDonald.