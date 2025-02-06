1spin4win shares romantic spirit with its new Valentine’s Day slot Love Gems Hold and Win

The vision of the slot can be further explored through the gameplay.

Love Gems Hold and Win is 1spin4win’s first topical release among many more to come.

Press release.- Online casino provider 1spin4win announces its first-ever romantic slot, bound to excite operators and players alike about the upcoming holiday of love.

Love Gems Hold and Win invites all players, no matter their relationship status, to an intimate bar, offering them to spend their special date or experience love at first sight here. Dreamy neon lights create a quaint atmosphere, while engagement-ring diamonds and heart-shaped rubies promise spins full of passion. The vision of the slot can be further explored through the gameplay, where wins across all ways on a lovely 3 by 3 grid are complemented by double payouts for collecting nine of the same letter in a spin.

High volatility, a maximum multiplier of x1,500, 97.1 per cent RTP, and 27 paylines make up a satisfying and entertaining igaming experience. Neon-sign Wilds balance the main game, opening up fluorescent opportunities for more wins. Mini and Mega Jackpots of x100 and x1,000 respectively become available in the beloved and timeless Hold and Win Bonus game, which you can activate by dropping at least 3 Love Coins or purchasing the Buy Bonus.

Olga Bogdanova, the Art Director at 1spin4win, commented: “In 2025, 1spin4win aims to lend its fullest attention to the year’s events. Love Gems Hold and Win is our first topical release among many more to come, and we will continue treating classic slot fans to event-focused casino games of the highest quality throughout the year.”



