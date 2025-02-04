1spin4win unveils February’s newest games

The online slot provider’s latest releases include romance, gangsters, and classic slots.

Press release.- 1spin4win is kicking off February with a strong lineup of four new game releases.

February starts with the romantic Love Gems Hold and Win, offering a perfect Valentine’s Day experience filled with heart-shaped rubies, diamonds, and exciting jackpot opportunities. Later in the month, Don Catleone Hold and Win invites players into the world of 1930s gangsters, featuring an engaging theme and the beloved gameplay that made it one of the most anticipated releases.

Additionally, Cash Amplifier 243 and Gems and Cash Win Spins introduce fresh features and rewarding bonuses to complete the February lineup, promising a month of captivating experiences and impressive wins.

Love Gems Hold and Win, 6 February

Love Gems Hold and Win by 1spin4win captures the essence of love and luxury with gilded gemstones and fluorescent Wilds, while landing 9 matching letters on the reels doubles the payout. The Hold and Win Bonus with Love Coins unlocks Mini (x100) and Mega (x1,000) Jackpots and can be activated by 3+ Coins in the main game and via the Buy Bonus feature.

RTP: 97.1 per cent

Volatility: High

Max. Multiplier: x1,500

Cash Amplifier 243, 13 February

Cash Amplifier 243 combines classic slot elements like sevens, bells, and fruits with new math by 1spin4win. The Hold and Win Bonus, triggered by 3+ Coins, locks Coins in place and starts with 3 respins. Multipliers of x1, x2, x3, and x4 stack up, boosting payouts, with a full grid of 15 Coins doubling the reward.

RTP: 97.2 per cent

Volatility: Medium

Max. Multiplier: x2,000

Gems and Cash Win Spins, 20 February

The third edition of Gems and Cash by 1spin4win returns with even more generous prizes. The path to riches is just 3 Coins away, unlocking 10 Bonus Spins, where even more Coins — worth up to x100 — pay anywhere on the reels. Lucky players may even hit the x100 Minipot, while those who fill all 15 reel positions with Coins will claim the massive x1,000 Megapot.

RTP: 97.3 per cent

Volatility: High

Max. Multiplier: x2,100

Don Catleone Hold and Win, 27 February

Don Catleone Hold and Win by 1spin4win transports players to the dangerous yet glamorous world of 1930s America. In this Art Deco-inspired game, players align with the infamous Catleone crime family, led by the powerful Don and his trusted mobsters: Tommy Blue, Tony Green, and Ruby More. As a sworn blood brother, players can trigger the Hold and Win mission by collecting 3 special casino chips, unlocking the chance to win the x100 Minipot and the coveted x1,000 Megapot.

RTP: 97.1 per cent

Volatility: Medium

Max. Multiplier: x1,300

See also: 1spin4win records outstanding 42% growth in bet count for 2024

Olga Bogdanova, the Art Director at 1spin4win, commented, “We’ve crafted two experiences for February that couldn’t be more different but both equally fun — Don Catleone’s gangster vibe and Love Gems’ romantic flair. Every detail is there to make players feel fully immersed in the action.”

According to the provider, whether players are in the mood for romance, adventure, or classic slot action, “1spin4win is shaping up February to be a memorable month for all.”



